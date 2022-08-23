Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma and Vice-Chairman Craig Andrews declared a state of emergency Aug. 17 because of recent flooding across the Hopi Reservation.

Recent monsoonal events brought several days of heavy rainfall across the Hopi Reservation resulting in severe flash flooding. The effects caused significant impacts to bridges, roadways, homes, utilities, structures, buildings and equipment.

The flooding caused mud and rock slides, which pose imminent and substantial threat risks to public health and safety, critical facilities, services, communication and travel, the tribe said.

This includes the villages of Sichomovi, Tewa, Walpi, Bacavi, Upper Village of Moenkopi and Village of Lower. Moenkopi.

The declaration directs public safety, medical law enforcement, transportation and others to assisst with needs.