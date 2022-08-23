OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi Chairman declares State of Emergency after flooding hits reservation

The Village of Moenkopi and other parts of the Hopi Reservation have experienced heavy flooding in recent weeks. (Photos/Halaayvi Monongye)

The Village of Moenkopi and other parts of the Hopi Reservation have experienced heavy flooding in recent weeks. (Photos/Halaayvi Monongye)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: August 23, 2022 8:19 a.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma and Vice-Chairman Craig Andrews declared a state of emergency Aug. 17 because of recent flooding across the Hopi Reservation.

Recent monsoonal events brought several days of heavy rainfall across the Hopi Reservation resulting in severe flash flooding. The effects caused significant impacts to bridges, roadways, homes, utilities, structures, buildings and equipment.

photo

The Village of Moenkopi and other parts of the Hopi Reservation have experienced heavy flooding in recent weeks. (Photos/Halaayvi Monongye)

The flooding caused mud and rock slides, which pose imminent and substantial threat risks to public health and safety, critical facilities, services, communication and travel, the tribe said.

This includes the villages of Sichomovi, Tewa, Walpi, Bacavi, Upper Village of Moenkopi and Village of Lower. Moenkopi.

The declaration directs public safety, medical law enforcement, transportation and others to assisst with needs.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas