Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 11th annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival takes place Aug. 27-28 at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff — a fun-filled two-day event with more than 70 Hopi artisans spread out over the driving range.

The all-Hopi event features art of all kinds — kachina dolls, paintings, jewelry, glass etchings, baskets weavers and traditional pottery makers —from more than 70 artisans. The festival will also include Hopi songs and dances from Ryon Polequaptewa, Clark Tenakhongva, Hopi Tootimu Dance Group and the Hooyapi Dance Group.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

While the first event in 2010 was put on to assist Hopi artisans in selling their arts and crafts following a major recession, it was also an avenue to introduce their artistic ability and Native culture to the public.

Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. Marketing Director Tashia Bakurza said the festival still aims to showcase Hopi artisans and the Hopi culture to the community.

“The event is a bridge that allows the city of Flagstaff and surrounding communities to come together and learn from one another,” Bakurza said. “Each artist brings their own representation of their artwork and they are able to educate those that are buying their art…it’s a learning experience for both.”

It is also an opportunity for the public to help support Hopi artists hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Selling art is how most of them make their living,” Bakurza said, noting that the pandemic hit artists hard when there were no festivals where they could sell their art.

Whether someone is experiencing the festival for the first time or if they have enjoyed it every year, Bakurza said she hopes people can feel the enjoyment the Hopi Arts and Education Association has for putting on the event.

“We have a lot of folks coming back every year and that’s our excitement as well,” Bakurza said. “Putting this out for everyone to see every year. Putting it on, it’s not just for us. It’s for others. The Hopi artists, wanting to educate others, along with the public itself.”

The $5 admission helps to provide and support educational and artistic opportunities for the Hopi community, which is the mission of the event sponsor, the Hopi Arts and Education Association, which works under the umbrella of the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp.(HTEDC).

“Our vision is basically to provide scholarships, to provide support and opportunities to enhance Hopi artist marketing and visibility and to increase awareness and understanding of Hopi arts and culture,” Bakurza said.

While the event used to be held downtown Flagstaff at Heritage Square, the festival is now held at Continental Country Club Driving Range, in east Flagstaff, where there is an opportunity to expand, include more artists and presenters and be more spread out for COVID-19 safety concerns.

The HAEA encourages all festival goers to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

More information and the schedule of events is available at https://hopifestival.com/.