Free pet vaccinations and microchipping in Tuba City Aug. 29 -30

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Animal Control and Navajo Nation Veterinary Management have announced a free vaccination and microchipping clinic from 9 am. to 3 p.m., Aug. 29-30 at the Navajo Nation Animal Control Building in Tuba City.

Licenses will also be available.

At that time, residents can sign up and schedule time for a reduced cost spay and neuter clinic for Sept. 12-15.

Navajo Nation Animal Control and Navajo Nation Veterinary Management will be doing the free vaccinations, sign up and scheduling.

Navajo Nation Veterinary Management and Christian Veterinary Mission will be providing the reduced cost spay and neuters for pets. Owners need $10 cash to schedule their pets.

The Navajo Nation Animal Control is located on Pine Street in Tuba City.

"(This is a) huge opportunity to get your animals vaccinated for free, and scheduled for spay and neuter," the organizations said in a release.

The groups hope to tend to 300-400 animals during the clinics.