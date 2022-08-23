Federal officials tour east Flagstaff flood areas

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — While the Navajo and Hopi Nations both recently declared states of emergency because of flooding on the reservations, Coconino County officials held a briefing Aug. 17 to address the near daily flooding of areas of Flagstaff and U.S. 89 and mitigation plans for the area.

“The weather forecasts indicate more rainfall on the Navajo Nation this week, so we continue to urge everyone to be prepared, plan ahead and not to enter flooded areas by foot or vehicle,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Hopi Law Enforcement Services and the Hopi Emergency Response Team both advised motorists to refrain from traveling on dirt roads because of numerous calls that vehicles are stuck in the mud or in washes.

“Please obey all traffic signs, do not cross barriers and stay on paved roads,” a press release said.

Coconino County Flood District officials briefed Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran and officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Federal Highway Administration and city of Flagstaff.

Lucinda Andreani, Flood Control District administrator for Coconino County, said there has been a lot of consultation with the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe regarding the flooding that impacts travel on U.S. 89 and that within the neighborhoods there has been impact on Native populations who live in those areas as well.

Coconino County Board Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez, who supervises District 2, said the Fernwood and Timberline area has experienced considerable flooding.

“There’s a significant Native population there and that’s definitely a concern,” Vasquez said. “During the fires, the Navajo Nation president sent out support … and that support was appreciated.”

Vasquez also sits on the Flagstaff Area Transportation Authority and is advocating for the drainage improvements proposed by the flood district to keep U.S. 89 open.

Flood Control District officials and engineering partners presented the district’s long-term plan for flood mitigation, explaining the new situation communities face after nine critical watersheds were severely damaged by the recent Pipeline Fire.

The three-part plan first emphasizes on-forest watershed restoration to repair natural alluvial fans and enhance channels to reduce sediment and debris. Second, neighborhood mitigation efforts are planned that will build concrete channels and culvert improvements in the affected neighborhoods, engaging in new mitigation in three corridors, while expanding and stabilizing mitigation in three other corridors, adding to the flood mitigation work put in place after the Schultz Fire in 2010. Finally, the plan would enhance the culverts and drainage at U.S. Highways 89 and 180 to address impacts to important economic, life safety transportation routes, and connectivity to tribal nations.



Rick Schuller, from Woodson Engineering, said there are five basic areas where U.S. 89 is experiencing overtopping of the highway. He explained that mitigation efforts — drainage basins and roadside channels — put in as a result of the Schultz Fire were holding until the Pipeline Fire caused sediment in addition to water to cascade down out of the forest, into neighborhoods and across the highway.

“They’re doing a really good job,” Schuller said pointing to the detention basins around Copeland Lane. “But with all this new flow, they’re not big enough. We’re looking at enlarging them significantly.”

He explained that when it is just water, the drainage systems are working, but water is not all that is coming down across the highway.

“These are sediment traps and they’re catching a lot of sediment right now where every time it rains, they fill up,” Schuller said. “So they dig them out. They fill up. They dig them out. They fill up. We’re going to enlarge them, so they have more capacity to capture the sediment. And larger detention helps keep these things from overtopping the highway.”

The area south of Campbell Road is the most complex area and is new in that it wasn’t part of the Schultz Fire mitigation. The damage there is caused by the Pipeline Fire. The mitigation for that area includes drainage channels along the highway with basins on both sides of U.S. 89.

Schuller said the more it rains, the wetter the watersheds in the areas get, the more difficult it is for contractors to keep the drainage basins and water channels clear of debris to stop the flow of water over the highway.

“It’s loaded with sediment. It’s loaded with rocks. It’s loaded with trees, in some cases,” Schuller said. “It’s one step forward, two steps back. That’s why it’s so important to get these long-term mitigations in place…to keep this highway open.”

Officials estimate that long-term mitigation planning will be in the $145-150 million range.

“We need further Emergency Watershed Protection Program funding along with other funding sources,” Andreani said, “Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have been working on finding a funding vehicle for the very necessary on and off-forest mitigation efforts.”

Following the briefing, Congressman O’Halleran and other guests were then taken on a guided tour of the affected neighborhoods, experiencing a severe flash flood event first-hand.



“Today, I saw boulders and logs barreling down the mountain in fast flowing waters that cut off all exits from the Campbell neighborhood where I had joined county and federal officials to tour mitigation efforts,” O’Halleran said, “Families on the east and west side of the Peaks shouldn’t have to live in these conditions. Later, I toured homes and neighborhoods with affected residents; they need answers and more assistance. I’m bringing all of this back with me to Washington to get the funding and resources these families and businesses need.”

The congressman added that the timeframe for requesting funding and presenting mitigation plans is also critical, stating that efforts made before the end of Congress’ current term would be most effective.