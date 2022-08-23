OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 24
Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields

Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. (Image/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: August 23, 2022 7:59 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.

