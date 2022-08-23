Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
Originally Published: August 23, 2022 7:59 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
Most Read
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17
- Fiber to the Homes project coming to Hopi
- Women take center stage in new documentary about life on the Mother Road
- 86 Navajo students awarded Chief Manuelito Scholarships
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- "Unbroken Code" film tells story of Navajo Code Talkers
- Monsoon flooding causes Navajo Nation to declare state of emergency
- Check the list: FBI updates list of missing Native Americans
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- ‘Prey,’ the latest movie in the ‘Predator’ film franchise to be released in full Comanche
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
- Ex-Ganado football star’s career goes South — in a good way, as coach at Georgia Tech
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: