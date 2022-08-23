Around the Rez: week of Aug. 24
Grand Falls Camp Meeting
Leupp Baptist Church is sponsoring the annual brush arbor camp meeting Aug. 26-27 north of Leupp, across the Little Colorado River. Services are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pastor Jimmie McCabe’s Slow Horse Ranch or “Bi lií di jaadi” in Navajo.
To get there: Turn west by an abandoned red brick house between milepost 1 and 2 from the paved Navajo Route 2. Drive 13 miles northwest on the gravel dirt Navajo Route 6732 and the arbor is on the west. A sign is posted at the road junction.
More information is available by calling Jimmie at (928) 853-1716. “If God be here for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:31 (KJV)
Celebration of Diné authors Sept. 9
On Sept. 9 there will be a celebration of Diné authors at the Navajo Nation Library Sept. 9 with an award presentation, reading and book signing. This will include 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Award Winners Daniel Vandever and Brian Young. The event is at 3:30 p.m.. People are welcome to attend in person or online. More information is available at library.navajo-NSN.gov.
To contribute: email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046
