Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 20
Winslow Unified School District enrollment reaches capacity
Winslow schools will not accept open enrollment for non-resident students, including special education students, because schools have reached capacity enrollment

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 7:08 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Because of Winslow Unified School District enrollment reaching capacity in some grades, the district will not accept students who live outside district boundaries and apply under open enrollment for the following grades:

•Kindergarten — Jefferson Elementary;

•First grade — Jefferson Elementary;

•Seventh and eighth grades — Winslow Jr. High School;

•Ninth through 12th grades — Winslow High School.

Applicants will be placed on a waiting list and notified if/when a seat becomes available.

Open enrollment for non-resident special education students is closed for all grade levels.

Information provided by Winslow Unified School District

