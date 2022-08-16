OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 20
SlamU event a success in Winslow

SlamU, a professional wrestling event, is a hit in Winslow as more than 340 community members showed up to watch the show. (Photo/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 7:06 a.m.

SlamU, a professional wrestling event, is a hit in Winslow as more than 340 community members showed up to watch the show.

