Navajo Nation Council roundup week of Aug. 16

Council applauds signing of pact by President Joe Biden to expand veteran health care services

The PACT Act will assist the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in delivering proper care and benefits to veterans and their survivors suffering from toxic exposure-related conditions. These conditions are from burn pits and other toxins causing cancers, asthma, and other chronic illnesses from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the first Gulf War and the Vietnam War.

“Our Navajo veterans that served since the Vietnam War are qualified for these new benefits, and we urge them to apply now. There are many respiratory illnesses and rare cancers among our veterans because they were exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits,” said Resources and Development Committee Chairman Rickie Nez

All veterans and their supervisors are encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits by visiting the VA website: https://www.va.gov/res.../the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

Resources & Development Committee tours Wolf Springs Ranch in Colorado

On Aug. 6 and 7, the Resources and Development Committee hosted a two-day leadership meeting to discuss the economic viability of the 16,379-acre Wolf Springs Ranch in Westcliffe, Colorado. The expansive property was purchased in 2017 for over $23 million, including over 300 bison and 200 cattle.

Chairman Rickie Nez was joined by the Navajo Nation Fish & Wildlife Department and Ranch Manager Sam Diswood on a tour of ranch operations and its ongoing renovation projects.

With three lakes, hundreds of acres in pastureland, an indoor horse arena, and a 50 room horse stable, Wolf Springs has several homes and apartment units to host future youth and college programs. The ranch sits in close easterly proximity to the Navajo sacred mountain of Tsisnaasjini’ - Mount Blanca Peak.

Council approves $7.6 mil for construction of Chilchinbeto multi-purpose building

The Navajo Nation Council approved legislation to construct the Chiłchinbeto Multi-Purpose Building using money from the Síhasin Fund.



Sponsored by Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown, the proposed 11,496-square-foot building will house a museum gallery, gift shop, meeting spaces, and display of the two famous Chiłchinbeto Navajo rugs. Around 81.52 acres of land were withdrawn by the chapter for its economic development ventures. The Síhasin Fund will be reimbursed for the $7.6 million from state or federal sources, including Congressional appropriations under the American Rescue Plan Act