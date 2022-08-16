OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 20
Hiking for health on Hopi

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 7:14 a.m.

Hopi Wellness Center holds their first hiking event Aug. 13. Everyone had a great time and all were able to take some nice photos of the scenic views. The next event will take place in September at the Grand Canyon.

Hopi Wellness Center holds their first hiking event Aug. 13. Everyone had a great time and all were able to take some nice photos of the scenic views. The next event will take place in September at the Grand Canyon. (Photo/Hopi Wellness Center)

