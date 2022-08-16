Hiking for health on Hopi
Originally Published: August 16, 2022 7:14 a.m.
Hopi Wellness Center holds their first hiking event Aug. 13. Everyone had a great time and all were able to take some nice photos of the scenic views. The next event will take place in September at the Grand Canyon.
Most Read
- Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17
- Navajo Nation presidential candidates announce their choices for vice president
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Fiber to the Homes project coming to Hopi
- Women take center stage in new documentary about life on the Mother Road
- 86 Navajo students awarded Chief Manuelito Scholarships
- Pinon man arrested for alleged murder of missing Navajo woman and acts of domestic violence
- Monsoon flooding causes Navajo Nation to declare state of emergency
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Ex-Ganado football star’s career goes South — in a good way, as coach at Georgia Tech
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- ‘Prey,’ the latest movie in the ‘Predator’ film franchise to be released in full Comanche
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: