Check the list: FBI updates list of missing Native Americans
GALLUP, N.M. — The list of missing Native Americans from New Mexico, first released on July 25, has been updated to add 19 names while 10 have been removed, Frank Fisher, the Albuquerque-based public information officer at the FBI, said in a news release.
There are a total of 186 missing Indigenous persons now on the list.
"This list exceeded our expectations," said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "Besides appearing to be accurate for the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the list has galvanized local and tribal law enforcement agencies to update their files on missing Indigenous people. That's good news for the families who are seeking answers. The public also has reached out to us and our partners to share information."
If someone’s relative is included in the names, the FBI is actively checking numerous law enforcement databases and other sources nationwide to identify leads that will be quickly passed along to the appropriate agency, Fisher and Bujanda said.
And if an Indigenous family member who is missing is not included in the updated list, the relatives are urged to contact their local or tribal law enforcement agency and ask them to submit a missing person report to NCIC.
Anyone who knows the location of a person on this list is asked to contact law enforcement.
Partners involved in the project include the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services, New Mexico's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, New Mexico Department of Indian Affairs, Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, and the city of Albuquerque Office of Equity and Inclusion.
The FBI also received information and support from the Navajo Nation, Native American Pueblos and local law enforcement, Fisher and Bujanda stated in the release.
Plans are to update this list monthly, they said. The updated list can be found at fbi.gov/mmip.
