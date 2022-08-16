Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17

Birdsprings Camp Meeting Aug. 29-Sept. 1

The annual Birdsprings Ranch stop tent camp meeting is Aug. 29-Sept. 1, north of Birdsprings Chapter Dome on Navajo Route 15.

Monday and Tuesday’s speaker at the 6:30 p.m. (MST) service is Ransom Taylor of To’likan Worship Center. Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico speaks Wednesday and Thursday at the same time. Musicians are from the Birdsprings Skylight Ministries.

A horse trail ride to the bigger Ranch Hands Ministry camp meeting starts westward along Navajo Route 15 at 8 a.m. Sept. 2. The Ranch camp meeting is Sept. 2-5 in the juniper forest on Leupp Road, east of Flagstaff. The theme is Ephsians 4:4. “There is one body, and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling.” (KJV) More information is available by calling Wayne at (520) 491-9233.

APS hosts open house at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center Aug. 24

Arizona Public Service (APS) is hosting an open house in Kykotsmovi Aug. 24 to help connect customers to assistance and share ways to save money on their monthly electric bills.

Customers can meet with APS representatives to review their bills and energy use and learn about assistance options, including the APS Energy Support program, which provides a 25 percent discount on monthly bills for eligible APS customers.

To qualify for the discount, customers will need to meet the program income guidelines and provide proof of household income such as their Quest EBT card or SNAP/TANF award letter, one month’s pay stubs, W-2s or their most recent federal tax forms.

Additionally, tribal members living on the reservation should bring their tribal identification number to qualify for a tax exemption available on the reservation.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center, State Hwy 264, Mile Marker 375, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

All attendees will need to follow the center’s COVID guidelines, which include showing proof of vaccination, wearing a mask, filling out a COVID questionnaire and having a temperature check.

Appointments are not required. Customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. APS customers can also visit aps.com/assistance to learn about available assistance programs and resources.

WUSD Indian Education Ice cream social Aug. 17

Winslow Unified School District Indian Education Committee is hosting an ice cream social Aug. 17 from 6 - 7 p.m. at the student union at 600 E. Cherry St. This is an opportunity to meet the Indian Education Committee, program director, secretary and staff. Learn about the JOM/Title VI Indian Education programs and resources, and meet fellow program students and their families.

Parenting Workshop

The First Five Years is holding a free parenting workshop Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31 via Zoom. Learn techniques for positive parenting and discipline. email Michaelea Nation an mnation@arizonaschildren.org for more information

Co-ed volleyball signups

The Winslow Recreation Department is hosting co-ed volleyball. Signups are between Aug. 1 and Aug. 29. Cost is $30 per team and team packets are available at the indoor pool Mon. - Fri. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a mandatory coaches meeting Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the pool. More information is available at the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Winslow Youth Football and Cheer seeks volunteers

Winslow Youth Football and Cheer is seeking volunteers to assist with running chains during home games. A typical game day has three division who play for one hour to 1.5 hours. Water and Gatorade will be provided, and barber Freddie Leion has offered free haircuts to all those who volunteers on game days. Contact Winslow Youth Football and Cheer on Facebook for more information.

