80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early days
PHOENIX (AP) — It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten Native language to confound Japanese military cryptologists during World War II — and Thomas H. Begay, one of the last living members of the group, still remembers the struggle.
"It was the hardest thing to learn," the 98-year-old Begay said Sunday at a Phoenix ceremony marking the anniversary. "But we were able to develop a code that couldn't be broken by the enemy of the United States of America."
Hundreds of Navajos were recruited by the U.S. Marines to serve as Code Talkers during the war. Begay is one of three who is still alive to talk about it.
The Code Talkers participated in all assaults the Marines led in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945 including Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Peleliu and Iwo Jima.
They sent thousands of messages without error on Japanese troop movements, battlefield tactics and other communications crucial to the war's ultimate outcome.
President Ronald Reagan established Navajo Code Talkers Day in 1982 and the Aug. 14 holiday honors all the tribes associated with the war effort.
It's also an Arizona state holiday and Navajo Nation holiday on the vast reservation that occupies portions of northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.
Begay and his family came from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Phoenix for the Aug. 14 event at the Wesley Bolin Plaza where a Navajo Code Talker statue is displayed.
- Around the Rez: week of Aug. 17
- Navajo Nation presidential candidates announce their choices for vice president
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Fiber to the Homes project coming to Hopi
- Women take center stage in new documentary about life on the Mother Road
- 86 Navajo students awarded Chief Manuelito Scholarships
- Pinon man arrested for alleged murder of missing Navajo woman and acts of domestic violence
- Monsoon flooding causes Navajo Nation to declare state of emergency
- Navajo Code Talker Museum groundbreaking to be Aug. 14 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico
- Ex-Ganado football star’s career goes South — in a good way, as coach at Georgia Tech
- Navajo mystery series "Dark Winds" seeks true storytelling
- Three contestants vie for next Miss Navajo Nation
- Navajo Code Talkers honored at National Finals Rodeo
- Election season in full swing on the Navajo Nation; five candidates announce run
- ‘Prey,’ the latest movie in the ‘Predator’ film franchise to be released in full Comanche
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: