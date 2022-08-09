Unofficial results show Vail in the lead for Tusayan mayor
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the unofficial results of the Aug. 2 primary election show Clarinda Vail ahead of Brady Harris for Tusayan mayor, with Vail taking in 57 percent of the vote to Brady’s 43 percent
Vail received 54 votes and Harris received 40.
Proposition 439 has passed authorizing the town of Tusayan to purchase and acquire plants or property of Hydro Resrouces Water System to the public utility. The votes were 43 ‘yes’ to 38 ‘no.’
In Williams, Lee Payne, Ken Edes and Bernie Hiemenz are in the lead for the three Williams City Council seats after the Aug. 2 primary election. Payne leads with 26 percent, 483 votes, Edes has 22 percent, with 414 votes, and Hiemenz has 20, with 379 votes. Michelle Campbell follows with 17 percent, 324 votes.
Don Dent will be taking the Williams mayor seat.
Coconino County is calculating the votes and will release official results soon, which will determine the races that will appear at the general election in November.
In other races, Rob Krombeen will return as Justice of the Peace in Williams.
In Flagstaff, Becky Daggett and incumbent Paul Deasy will move on to the general election in November for the mayor position.
Eli Crane won the Republican nomination and will challenge Democrat Tom O’Halleran to represent Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.
Seven GOP candidates were listed on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary race and Crane was ahead by more than 7,000 votes by the end of election night. The Associated Press called the election in Crane’s favor by the morning of Aug. 4.
The other Republican candidates included state Rep. Walter Blackman, Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak, Williams Mayor John Moore, and self-described perpetual optimist Andy Yates.
O’Halleran had been representing Arizona’s 1st Congressional District before the districts were re-drawn to account for the 2020 population census results.
CD2 is a new district that includes most of O’Halleran’s old district but is considered more competitive between Democrats and Republicans.
Kari Lake, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday and she will face Democrat Katie Dobbs.
