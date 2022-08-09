OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 13
Tuba City students to receive free lunches this school year

Originally Published: August 9, 2022 7:59 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — All Tuba City Unified School District students will be eligible to receive free lunches in the 2022-2023 school years, the district announced.

The district implemented a new option as a member of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program.

The Community Eligibility Provision allows all enrolled students to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch as their school at no charge. No application or fees are required.

Anyone interested in finding out about other assistance benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can call (928) 283-1120.

