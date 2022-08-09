President Nez testifies before Congress to support securing advanced appropriations for IHS

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez testified before Congress July 28 in support of securing advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service.

The Indian Health Services Advance Appropriations Act, was introduced by the late U.S. Senator Don Young (R-AK), to address challenges the Navajo Nation faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the IHS system surrounding the federal government’s recent 35-day shutdown and reliance on impermanent continuing resolutions.

IHS is the only federal health delivery program not protected from government shutdowns and continuing resolutions. During federal government shutdowns, retaining IHS health physicians in rural tribal communities is challenging.

The 2013 budget sequester was especially damaging — slashing the IHS budget by five percent, approximately $221 million, including the impacts of that year’s shutdown.

Nez, who also serves as a member of the National Indian Health Board (NIHB), was invited to provide testimony on behalf of all 574 tribes within the United States.

In 2021, the NIHB helped to ensure that $19.7 billion was allocated to Indian Country as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Nez said the bill was a continuation of the bi-partisan effort to see the advanced appropriation in the 2023 funding request.

“There are many health care issues in Indian Country, and with the collaboration with other tribal nations, we have to ensure that our tribal citizens have access to adequate health care and services,” Nez said. “[Advancing the bill] would mark the first commitment by Congress to truly recognize the treaty and trust obligation for health care on Indian Country and shield tribes from the devastating impacts of government shutdowns. We look forward to continuing to work with this Congress to support H.R. 5549.”

The hearing is available to view online: https://naturalresources.house.gov/hearings.