Monsoon flooding causes Navajo Nation to declare state of emergency

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.— The Navajo Nation declared a state of emergency Aug. 1, because of increased flooding caused by the recent monsoon rains on the Navajo Nation.

The declaration will allow local chapters to access additional resources to help mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall.

The Commission on Emergency Management strongly recommends that all Navajo Nation entities implement their emergency response plans and funding.

Flooding increases risks of property damage, loss of life, impacts to public health, safety, and community infrastructure damage.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said enacting the state of emergency enables local officials to work more efficiently and effectively to ensure that affected communities have access to necessary resources and services.

“Our emergency response personnel have been out in the communities seven days a week helping people recover from recent flooding,” Nez said. “Yes, there are many challenges and not enough personnel to get to every site immediately, but they are making progress. The Navajo Division of Transportation also continues to work on repairs to roads that were damaged.”

Nez recommended all Navajo households, communities, and organizations be prepared as the region continues to see scattered thunderstorms throughout the Navajo Nation this week.

“As we move forward into the fall and winter seasons, we need everyone to be proactive and plan ahead for more severe weather,” Nez said.

Community Health Representatives and Public Health Nurses, under the Navajo Department of Health, have been on the ground in various communities providing support and assistance for elderly residents and those with health conditions. They continue to go door to door checking on high-risk residents.

A flood watch will remain in effect for the entire Navajo Nation throughout the week. Chapters needing assistance with response efforts, sould email the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development at MonsoonRelief@NavajoChapters.org.



“With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information the provided by Office of the President