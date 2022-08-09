Coconino County assigns new resident deputy to Tuba City
Coconino County Deputy Arnold Maryboy will serve as resident deputy for Tuba City
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll recently announced Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District.
This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.
Since James’ retirement, calls for service have been handled by neighboring districts in Page and Flagstaff, with Navajo Nation Police Department or Arizona DPS stabilizing the situation until Coconino County Sherriff’s Office arrival.
Deputy Arnold Maryboy has been hired and has started field training in the Flagstaff District. Once his training is complete, Maryboy will be patrolling the Tuba City area full time for the sheriff’s office.
Maryboy is a longtime resident of Tuba City.
“Maryboy brings with him years of training and experience,” CCSO stated.
Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, Maryboy worked for 17 years with the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Department as an Environmental Law Enforcement Officer.
Maryboy has a long history of community involvement, including playing a key part in Toys- 4-Tots in Tuba City, organizing and working the Navajo Nation Fair and organizing a variety of public events and trainings.
A previous member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Maryboy has served as the commander for the Tuba City Veterans Organization for the past six years. From serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving with the Navajo Nation EPA, to volun
