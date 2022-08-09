Around the Res: week of Aug. 10

Tuba City youth soccer signups end Aug. 12

Tuba City Youth Soccer sign-ups end soon. Signup by Aug. 12 with on-line registration at ayso.bluesombrero.com. Registration fee is $35 for first child, $30 for each additional child. Practices start the week of Aug. 29. Games run Sept. 6 - Oct. 28. Volunteer coaches and referees needed. Contact Todd Kruse at (928) 707-4869 or email at Todd. Kruse@TCHealth.org.

Tuba City Elementary School open house

Tuba City Elementary is holding an open house. Kindergarten and first grade is Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 is fourth and fifth grade. Second and third grades was Aug. 8. More information available at (928) 283-1020.

