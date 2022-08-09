OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Aug. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Res: week of Aug. 10

Originally Published: August 9, 2022 8:02 a.m.

Tuba City youth soccer signups end Aug. 12

Tuba City Youth Soccer sign-ups end soon. Signup by Aug. 12 with on-line registration at ayso.bluesombrero.com. Registration fee is $35 for first child, $30 for each additional child. Practices start the week of Aug. 29. Games run Sept. 6 - Oct. 28. Volunteer coaches and referees needed. Contact Todd Kruse at (928) 707-4869 or email at Todd. Kruse@TCHealth.org.

Tuba City Elementary School open house

Tuba City Elementary is holding an open house. Kindergarten and first grade is Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 is fourth and fifth grade. Second and third grades was Aug. 8. More information available at (928) 283-1020.

To contribute: email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas