Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 03
Winslow Unified School District welcomes students back to school; open house Aug. 5

Originally Published: August 2, 2022 7:04 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Unified School District welcoms students back to school with open houses in each school Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

New students to the district must register online at www.wusd1.org. All new students registrations must have the following documents: birth certificate, immunization records, CIB (if applicable) and proof of residency (document with physical address).

Bus routes can be found on district website under Resources.

Returning students must update information in Powerschool.

