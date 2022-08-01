OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 03
Short-term closure of U.S. 160 south of Kayenta from 5 - 7 a.m. on Aug. 3
Drivers should plan ahead

Originally Published: August 1, 2022 10:32 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a short-term closure of U.S. 160 south of Kayenta between mileposts 373-374 scheduled from 5-7 a.m. Aug. 3.

The purpose of the closure is to demolish a conveyer bridge that is no longer in use.

Information provided by ADOT

