Short-term closure of U.S. 160 south of Kayenta from 5 - 7 a.m. on Aug. 3
Drivers should plan ahead
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 10:32 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a short-term closure of U.S. 160 south of Kayenta between mileposts 373-374 scheduled from 5-7 a.m. Aug. 3.
The purpose of the closure is to demolish a conveyer bridge that is no longer in use.
Information provided by ADOT
