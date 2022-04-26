Vehicle restrictions on SR 264 south of Tuba City begins May 5
Drivers with oversized vehicles need to use alternate route
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers that a 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place on State Route 264 at the Moenkopi Wash Bridge (milepost 324) from May 5 to the middle of October. The bridge is located between the communities of Tuba City and Second Mesa (milepost 324) in northeastern Arizona, approximately two miles east of the junction with US 160.
In addition to the width restriction, the following restrictions are currently in place:
• SR 264 is reduced to one lane only of alternating east- and westbound travel through the work zone.
• The speed limit is reduced in the work zone.
• Temporary traffic signals (one for each direction) and concrete barriers through the work zone.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, be prepared to stop and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
The restrictions are needed so crews can begin replacing the deck portion of the bridge, which is the top layer of the bridge that vehicles drive on, and other related work. The construction project is expected to be completed late this summer.
For more information, visit the project web page.
Information provided by ADOT
