OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Picking up for Earth Day

On April 22, staff from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President as well as the Office of Miss Navajo Nation, picked up trash and other items in the Window Rock Administration area in honor of Earth Day.

On April 22, staff from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President as well as the Office of Miss Navajo Nation, picked up trash and other items in the Window Rock Administration area in honor of Earth Day.

Originally Published: April 26, 2022 9:16 a.m.

On April 22, staff from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President as well as the Office of Miss Navajo Nation, picked up trash and other items in the Window Rock Administration area in honor of Earth Day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas