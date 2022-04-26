Chinle man dies while in custody at Coconino Jail
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Gibson Benally, 53, of Chinle, Arizona, was found unresponsive during a security and welfare check at Coconino County Detention Center in Flagstaff.
According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office a detention officer discovered Benally around 6 p.m. April 19.
The officer immediately called for assistance. CPR, an AED and other lifesaving measures were used until Guardian Medical Transport and Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 6:39 p.m., at which time, the individual was declared deceased.
According to CCSO, inmates housed in the same unit where Benally was assigned alerted staff that Benally was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness. Staff checked on Benally and contacted the on-duty nurse who assessed Benally before moving him to a medical cell for observation. Benally was moved to the medical cell at approximately 5:33 p.m. Benally was being housed in a cell by himself when he was later found unresponsive.
At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Benally died by an apparent medical related event. The death is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and pending autopsy and review by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
