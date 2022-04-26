Around Winslow: week of April 27
“Take it Easy” Golden Anniversary April 30
Easy Street will perform a variety of music in celebration of “Take it Easy” 50th golden anniversary April 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Route 66 Plaza in Winslow. During this time the city of Winslow encourages residents and visitors to support local restaurants and look for specials they will be offering. More information is available from the city of Winslow.
Midway West Carnival May 12-15
Midway West Carnival takes place in Winslow May 12-15. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available at the Winslow Recreation Department (503 E. Cherry St.) for $20 each starting May 9. All final ticket sales will end May 13 at 4 p.m. or until sold out. Wristbands will also be available for purchase at the carnival ticket booth (Prices increase at the booth). More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Department (928) 289-5714.
Good Morning Winslow May 4
Good Morning Winslow takes place on the first Wednesday of every month from 7-8 am. Complimentary light breakfast is served. This is an opportunity for community members, members of the chamber, the business community and various agencies, to connect and share useful information. Good Morning Winslow is an effort to unite the community.
Baseball Tournament May 7
A men’s recreational league from Winslow, Tempe, Prescott and Albuquerque will be hosting games for families to watch May 7 at noon and May 8 at noon.
Mother's Road Farmers Market May 7
The Mother's Road Farmers Market takes place May 7 from 9 a.m.–noon at 1st Gazebo in Winslow.
NPC St. Mary’s Food Box Distribution May 18
A food box distribution from St. Mary’s takes place May 18 from 1-3 p.m. at Northland Pioneer College 2251 E. Navajo Blvd. in Holbrook.
Winslow Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 30
The Winslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business Expo April 30 from noon-4 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. in Winslow. The expo will answer questions about business in Winslow including what services and products are available within the city, employment opportunities, educational possibilities and more.
Guinness World Record Holder Mark Rothstein offers youth program June 9
The Verde Valley Company of the Arizona Rangers is hosting J.U.M.P (jump up for our military and police) June 9 from 6-7 p.m. at Route 66 Plaza in Winslow. The inspirational program is for youth of all ages and is presented by Arizona Ranger Mark Rothstein, who holds the Guinness World Record Holder for jumping rope for 36 hours. Rothstein will inspire children with jump rope exhibitions and share important messages about keeping fit, showing integrity and reminding children that police and military are friends. This is a 30-minute interactive program.
