Around the Rez: week of April 27

Young Native Warrior gathering

Though it is weeks away, registration for the 2022 "Rebels" Warrior Leadership Summit in Carlinville, Illinois, has begun and many Navajos have participated in the past.



The 30th anniversary gathering is sponsored by On Eagles' Wings (OEW) at the Lake Williamson Retreat Center. It allows 600 Canadian and USA Native youth ages 15 to 30 to join in biblical teachings, concerts, leadership training, breakout sessions, praise/worship, baptisms, sports and eating.

Upon completion, they return to their reservations or reserves to help or start their own ministries. More information about cost or applications is available by calling OEW director Ron Hutchcraft at (870) 741-3300 or write PO Box 400, Harrison, AR 72602-0400.

Bible College Tour

Indian Bible College of northern Arizona, 2237 E. Cedar Ave., has a campus spring preview event April 27-28 to include meals and lodging. Founded in 1958, Indian Bible College invites visitors to the chapel, classrooms and Q&A sessions. Register at indianbible.org/admissions/preview-days/ or call (928) 774-3890. Indian Bible College was awarded the initial accreditation from the Associated for Biblical Higher Education in February.

Church invites special guests

Ranch Hands Ministry presents Bronson Taylor of Sweetwater, Arizona, as our special speaker to the May 1 church service at 9 a.m. (MST). Musicians are invited as well. The ministry is 1.5 miles north of the old El Paso Station after turning at the road sign from Navajo Route 15. More information is available by calling Homer at (702) 418-9404. The theme is Mark 16:15, which says, "And he said unto them, go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." (KJV)

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed, starting Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing available at Hopi Health Care

Hopi Health Care Center is now offering COVID-19 drive up testing Monday through Friday from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. To schedule for testing and more information call (928) 737-6187/6233.

Mask mandate remains in effect for Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation’s face mask mandate remains in effect in all public places within the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-007 issued April 17, 2020. The State of New Mexico lifted its indoor mask requirement Feb. 17, but this does not apply to the Navajo Nation. The nation requests that the public continue to wear face masks in all public places to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

To contribute: Email editorial@nhonews.com or write Navajo-Hopi Observer, 118 S. 3rd St. Williams, AZ. 86046