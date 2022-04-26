OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Applications now available for contests of 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant

Applications are available for those interested in the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

Applications are available for those interested in the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. (Photo/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 9:14 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 24, the Office of Miss Navajo Nation and Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge announced contestant recruitment for the 70th Annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant.

According to the office, serious inquiries should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation at (928) 871-6379 or email officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov.

Additionally, interested contestants should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation to schedule an appointment with program supervisor Ms. Benally to pickup the application.

