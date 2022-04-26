Applications now available for contests of 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 24, the Office of Miss Navajo Nation and Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge announced contestant recruitment for the 70th Annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant.

According to the office, serious inquiries should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation at (928) 871-6379 or email officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov.

Additionally, interested contestants should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation to schedule an appointment with program supervisor Ms. Benally to pickup the application.