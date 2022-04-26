Applications now available for contests of 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 9:14 a.m.
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 24, the Office of Miss Navajo Nation and Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022 Niagara Rockbridge announced contestant recruitment for the 70th Annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant.
According to the office, serious inquiries should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation at (928) 871-6379 or email officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov.
Additionally, interested contestants should contact the Office of Miss Navajo Nation to schedule an appointment with program supervisor Ms. Benally to pickup the application.
Most Read
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Winslow celebrates national exposure; new business and development
- Tuba City resident seeks degree to help reservation animals
- Native teens can learn to guide on the San Juan River in Utah
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Where's my check? Navajo tribal members seek answers for when hardship checks will arrive
- Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- The film "Powerlands" reveals a sobering story of environmental and cultural crisis on Indigenous lands
- Tunnel Fire grows to 6,000 acres, prompts evacuations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: