Mon, April 25
Tony Hillerman's Dark Winds TV series premiers June 12

A psychological thriller set in the Four Corners region of the Southwest, "Dark Winds" centers on two Navajo Nation police officers trying to solve a double murder. (Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 22, 2022 9:57 a.m.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — AMC and AMC+ announced the noir thriller, Dark Winds, based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman will premiere Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes.

One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19.

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the tribal police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

Created and executive produced by Graham Roland, the AMC original series stars award-winning film and television actor Zahn McClarnon, who also serves as an executive producer.

Executive producers also include Vince Calandra, Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.

