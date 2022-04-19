Tunnel Fire causes evacuations north of Flagstaff near Highway 89

Neighborhoods north of Timberline and Fernwood under GO evacuation order

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A fire burning northeast of Flagstaff on near Highway 89 broke out April 19 with neighborhood north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service Road 545, including Wupatki Trails under a GO evacuation order.

From Coconino County Emergency Management: Tunnel Fire: All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are in GO status – evacuate now!

Residents of Fernwood/Timberline area are on SET status – prepare to evacuate in case you are ordered by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Continue to monitor news, Coconino County and Coconino County Sheriff's Office for additional info. We will update our page as we can, but we are currently working to assist first responders.

From Coconino County National Forest:

12:17 p.m. All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are in GO status – evacuate now! Residents of Fernwood/Timberline area are on SET status –

11:25 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office sent this message to the area: the Timberline area west of Hwy 89, including Hutchinson Acres and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods are now in the SET stage due to a wildfire burning in the area. Residents should be making preparations to evacuate, if ordered by the CCSO. Continue to monitor news and official social media networks for additional info.

FireUpdate the "Tunnel" wildfire is up to 11 acres and growing due to wind conditions; we are responding and dispatching aviation resources. This wildfire is in the Timberline neighborhood, southeast of the peaks. More info to come as it becomes available.

Please refer to the County for any/all evacuation information. https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management