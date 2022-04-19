OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 22
Secretary of Energy visits Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez welcomed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm April 14. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez welcomed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm April 14. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:36 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez welcomed U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm April 14. Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) also joined the group in Kayenta, Arizona for a roundtable discussion about the Navajo Nation’s renewable energy future, including a recent $1.2 million grant award from the U.S. Energy Department to construct a solar microgrid and battery storage to provide clean electricity for 24 homes.

