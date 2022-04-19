Korean war vet receives new home
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:50 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the construction site of a new hogan-style home that is being built in Teecnospos, Arizona for 89-year-old Korean War veteran, Kee C. Nez. Nez lost his previous home in a fire. The new two-bedroom home will be finished in several weeks and will also have new appliances, running water and electricity.
