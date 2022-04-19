OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Hopi R2 visits Phoenix Country Day School

(Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

(Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:29 a.m.

Hopi R2 made a visit to Phoenix Country Day School where artist Duane Koyawena and engineer Joe Mastroianni talked to students about the construction and art of Hopi R2.

