Hopi Health Care Center offers 8-week summer program June 13-Aug. 5

The Hopi Health Care Center is excited to announce the return of their Indigenous Pride Health Worker (IPHW) 8-Week Summer Program.

The program takes place June 13-Aug. 5.

The program is an opportunity for current high school juniors and seniors interested in the health care field. It provides students opportunities to develop group facilitation, customer service, peer-teaching, presentation and leadership skills, among other lessons.

Interested students should complete an application. More information is available at (928) 737-6385.