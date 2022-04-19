OFFERS
Hopi Health Care Center offers 8-week summer program June 13-Aug. 5

Hopi Health Care Center continues to provide testing and vaccinations at the hospital and in the villages. (Photo/Indian Health Service)

Hopi Health Care Center continues to provide testing and vaccinations at the hospital and in the villages. (Photo/Indian Health Service)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:55 a.m.

The Hopi Health Care Center is excited to announce the return of their Indigenous Pride Health Worker (IPHW) 8-Week Summer Program.

The program takes place June 13-Aug. 5.

The program is an opportunity for current high school juniors and seniors interested in the health care field. It provides students opportunities to develop group facilitation, customer service, peer-teaching, presentation and leadership skills, among other lessons.

Interested students should complete an application. More information is available at (928) 737-6385.

