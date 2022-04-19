Around the Rez: week of April 20

Save the Date: Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention Highway 89 Clean-up April 22

Hopi Substance Abuse Prevention annual Adopt-A-Highway cleanup on Highway 89 will take place April 22.

The location of the section of highway serves as a main artery to the Hopi communities and also represents a physical gateway to nearby border towns where alcohol is legal and access to drugs along I-40 is a reality. Along this stretch of highway that shifts from the Little Painted Desert across high desert range lands to a panoramic view of the Hopi plateau region, litter and alcohol bottles are frequently seen on the drive to the mesas.

It is here that tells many of us "we're home."

The HSAPC sponsors this section of highway to clean and provides an opportunity for clients to participate in their recovery service work. If you are in recovery and seeking a place to start your journey, HSAPC invites you to join them. This is a great way for our recovery community to give back by participating in this sober event that also aligns with Global Earth Day.

Navajo Regional Hearing at Twin Arrows April 21-22

The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native children will hold regional meetings both simultaneously in-person and virtually on April 21 and 22. Both days comprise a series of expert panels on topics relevant to the commission. There is an opportunity for public comment on the afternoon of April 22.

People wishing to participate can register at the following links for each day:

April 21 from 1:10-5:40 p.m., kearnswest.zoom.us/j/83428904935

April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at kearnswest/zoom.us/j/84997853622.

Both events are at Twins Arros Navajo Casino Resort, 22181 Resort Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Navajo Nation guidance related to COvid-19 will be encouraged and followed. All hearings will be hybrid (in-person and virtually), however, the commission may decide to move to virtual only for hearings and events depending on COVID-19 related developments. The public can submit oral and written comments and questions anytime by emailing email@commissiononnativechildren.org.

The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native children was established by Congress as an independent entity charged with conducting a comprehensive study of federal, state, local and tribal programs and developing solutions that would improve the health, safety, and well-being of Native children.

Family Friday: How a museum works May 6

If you’ve visited a museum, what you saw was only a small part of all the things the museum takes care of. On May 6 from 3-4 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona will celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) by taking a tour into the Easton Collection Center to learn how objects and art are preserved, why objects are frozen before they are stored, how light can damage objects. See how special containers are built to safely store fragile objects and learn how to start & display your own collection.