Applications now open for health care training programs at Tuba City Regional

TUBA CITY, Ariz. —Tuba City Regional Health Care Center is now accepting students for three training programs that will be offered in 2022.

The programs are for medical coding, medical billing and service help desk representative trainees.

“This is the first time these training programs are being offered by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation,” said TCRHCC Career Development Coordinator Earlson Peacock. “The training programs are a competitive process and are offered at no cost to qualified candidates.”



Applications for all three programs are due May 6.



The medical coding and billing training program are both 16-week programs and run from June 6-October, while the service help desk representative trainee is a seven month program and runs June 6-December.



The free training program is being offered through a Health Disparities Grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Applicants must submit a 450-500 word essay, complete a background check, fingerprint clearance, and pass a drug screening test.

“A two year service agreement with TCRHCC is also required,” Peacock said.

Medical records coding technicians spend most of their time at a computer using coding software to input data and can train to work in a doctors’ office, emergency room, outpatient clinics and surgery rooms.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, medical coding is one of the 20 fastest-growing occupations.

Medical billing staff then take the codes prepared by the medical coder and submit claims to an insurance company. They also follow up with patient and insurance company to make sure all parties are correctly compensated.



More information is available from TCRHCC Human Resources Career Development Coordinator, (928) 283–2432.