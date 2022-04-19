Andy Harvey workshop invites Native youth to “Tell your story”
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Applications are currently open for Northern Arizona University’s 10th annual Andy Harvey Indigenous Youth Media Workshop.
The program welcomes students currently in grades 8 – 12 to apply, with preference given to Native American high-school juniors and seniors.
This year’s workshop will be held June 19-25.
Students will live on the NAU campus and learn how to tell stories using the creative skills of digital filmmaking, photography, audio production, and broadcast journalism. The workshop concludes with a live student produced newscast in NAU’s 3-camera high definition TV studio.
This year’s workshop will also include a broadcast and media career fair, where students will learn about internships and career opportunities from Arizona broadcast and media professionals.
Tuition is $50. Scholarships are available.
This workshop encourages Native American and other high school students to work together to tell the stories that are most important to them and their communities. This was the vision of the late Andy Harvey who told stories important to him at KPNX 12News in Phoenix. His hope was that the next generation would take up the torch and be the storytellers of their communities.
At the workshop named in his honor, students tell stories important to them with this year’s focus on sports, arts and entertainment, education, environment and technology.
The workshop began in 2012 and is supported by the TEGNA Foundation/Channel 12 KPNX, Dow Jones News Fund, Chauncy Foundation, Arizona Broadcasters Association, Cook Native American Ministries Foundation, Hearst Foundation, Scripps Foundation, NAU Native American Cultural Center, Native Public Media, KTNN Radio, NAU President’s Office, NAU Economic Policy Institute and NAU School of Communication.
More information is available at nativeamericanbroadcastworkshop.org.
To view last year’s work, visit the Andy Harvey Indigenous Youth Media Workshop YouTube channel and Facebook.
