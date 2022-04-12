Winslow Jr. High raises $723 for Winslow Council on Aging
Originally Published: April 12, 2022 8:25 a.m.
Winslow Jr. High School Art Club's bowl auction recently raised $723 for the Winslow Council on Aging. The bowls were created by students and soup was served as part of the fundraiser.
