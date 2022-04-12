U-Haul dealer now available in Sanders
SANDERS, Ariz. — U-Haul Company of Arizona recently announced that Covenant Christian Ministry has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Sanders community.
Covenant Christian Ministry at U.S. Hwy. 191 S., Lot 1069 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they directly support an independent small business in their community.
Information provided by U-Haul Company of Arizona
