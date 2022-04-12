OFFERS
Tuba City Braves play ball

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

Originally Published: April 12, 2022 8:47 a.m.

Opening day for the Tuba City Jr. High School Braves baseball and Lady Braves softball teams went off without a hitch April 5 as they hosted the Kayenta Middle School Colts. District staff provided grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for home and visiting spectators.

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

