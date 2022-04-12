Navajo Police Dept. target drunk drivers on Navajo Route 15

DILKON, Ariz. – Last weekend, the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District conducted a DUI Sobriety checkpoint west of Leupp, Arizona on Navajo Rt. 15.

The Navajo Police Department continue to join law enforcement agencies across the nation to combat drunk driving in our communities. Drunk driving fatalities is a preventable tragedy. Driving while under the influence is a risk you don’t want to take, especially if that risk can result in you losing your life and/or taking an innocent life.

How alcohol affects driving

According to the Navajo Police Department, alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. All these abilities are essential to operating a vehicle safely.

“As alcohol levels rise in a person’s system, the negative effects on the central nervous system increase. Alcohol is absorbed directly through the walls of the stomach and small intestine. Then it passes into the bloodstream where it accumulates until it is metabolized by the liver,” the department stated.

A person's alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood.This is called Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC. At a BAC of .08 grams of alcohol per deciliter (g/dL) of blood, crash risk increases exponentially, according to the department.

Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the BAC limit is .05.

However, even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2019, there were 1,775 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of .01 to .07 g/dL.

BAC is measured with a breathalyzer, a device that measures the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath, or by a blood test, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Think be before you drive, don’t drink and drive. Thank you to our Dilkon District team for keeping our community safe,” NPD stated.

Information by NPD