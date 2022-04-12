Navajo Police Dept. target drunk drivers on Navajo Route 15
DILKON, Ariz. – Last weekend, the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District conducted a DUI Sobriety checkpoint west of Leupp, Arizona on Navajo Rt. 15.
The Navajo Police Department continue to join law enforcement agencies across the nation to combat drunk driving in our communities. Drunk driving fatalities is a preventable tragedy. Driving while under the influence is a risk you don’t want to take, especially if that risk can result in you losing your life and/or taking an innocent life.
How alcohol affects driving
According to the Navajo Police Department, alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. All these abilities are essential to operating a vehicle safely.
“As alcohol levels rise in a person’s system, the negative effects on the central nervous system increase. Alcohol is absorbed directly through the walls of the stomach and small intestine. Then it passes into the bloodstream where it accumulates until it is metabolized by the liver,” the department stated.
A person's alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood.This is called Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC. At a BAC of .08 grams of alcohol per deciliter (g/dL) of blood, crash risk increases exponentially, according to the department.
Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the BAC limit is .05.
However, even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2019, there were 1,775 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of .01 to .07 g/dL.
BAC is measured with a breathalyzer, a device that measures the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath, or by a blood test, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Think be before you drive, don’t drink and drive. Thank you to our Dilkon District team for keeping our community safe,” NPD stated.
Information by NPD
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Nation takes next steps in settlement with Tate’s Auto Group
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Where's my check?
- 1 tribal firefighter killed, 2nd injured in ambulance crash
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Nez meets with federal administration on inter-agency agreement to improve roads
- Horseshoe Bend offers a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Navajo Nation Day of Prayer service held in honor and memory of all lives lost to COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: