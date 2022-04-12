Navajo Nation takes next steps in settlement with Tate’s Auto Group
ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. —More than 900 consumers have provided their contact information to the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission in regard to a settlement with Tates’s Auto.
According to the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, following a March 18 deadline, the commission compiled a list of consumers contact information and sent the list to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC.
The FTC has about 4,000 individuals who were customers of Tate’s Auto from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2018, according to the commission.
The list will become part of FTC’s list of consumer contact information.
The next step for the FTC is to hire a redress administrator that will distribute the Tate’s Auto settlement proceeds to eligible consumers. Once a company is hired, the company will contact eligible individuals about the settlement.
At this time, any individuals who did not contact the Commission by March 18, can check their eligibility for the settlement by contacting the redress administrator directly. The FTC’s refunds page will list contact information of the company that was hired. The following link provides information on the private company hired to administer the settlement: http://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/refunds.
In addition, consumers who purchased a vehicle from Tate’s and were financed by Santander need to contact 888-222-4227 to see if they are eligible for the Santander settlement.
More information or further questions regarding this settlement is available from the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission at (928) 871-7436.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission
