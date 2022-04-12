Around the Rez: week of April 13

Navajo Regional Hearing at Twin Arrows April 21-22

The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native children will hold regional meetings both simultaneously in-person and virtually on April 21 and 22. Both day comprise a series of expert panels on topics relevant to the commission. There is an opportunity for public comment on the afternoon of April 22.

People wishing to participate can register at the following links for each day:

April 21 from 1:10-5:40 p.m., kearnswest.zoom.us/j/83428904935

April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at kearnswest/zoom.us/j/84997853622.

Both events are at Twins Arros Navajo Casino Resort, 22181 Resort Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Navajo Nation guidance related to COvid-19 will be encouraged and followed. All hearings will be hybrid (in-person and virtually), however, the commission may decide to move to virtual only for hearings and events depending on COVID-19 related developments. The public can submit oral and written comments and questions anytime by emailing email@commissiononnativechildren.org.

The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native children was established by Congress as an independent entity charged with conducting a comprehensive study of federal, state, local and tribal programs and developing solutions that would improve the health, safety, and well-being of Native children.

Window Rock Easter Revival through April 16

Leupp Pastor Neil Riggs speaks at the "He's Alive" Easter Revival at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Window Rock Christian Center, a mile north of the tribal fairgrounds. Communion service April 15 is with Apostle Ron Harvey. The week-long event started April 11 with well-known ministers like Francis Begay, Robert Nargo and Jerry Tom. The revival ends April 16 and Larry Harveu is worship leader. Gospel musicians are invited. More information is available from Jerry at (505) 406-8599.

Leupp Easter celebration

Ranch Hands Ministry hosts the 2022 Easter Celebration April 14-17 and Carol Osoup of Canada. Speakers and services start at 6 p.m. (MST) Thursday through Saturday. Masking is encouraged and persons with COVID-19 issues should not attend. Sunday's sunrise service is at 5:15 a.m., followed by a breakfast. More information is available by calling Leonard at (928) 255-7675. The ranch is 1.5 miles north of the Old El Paso Station, after turning at the road sign from Navajo Route 15.

Winslow Arts Festival April 30

The Winslow Arts Council will host an art festival April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Route 66 plaza (on the corner of Kinsely and Second Street) with art, music, silent auction, kids' activities and more.

Navajo County Health Matters Kayenta 5K April 19

April is County Government Month, and to celebrate we're coming to you Kayenta Township! Join us for a 5K event (walk, run, jump if you like!) and get to know our county employees, grab some free swag, help kick off a community clean-up, and get your steps in the for day.

Mark your calendars: Tuesday, April 19th at 5:30 PM DST (4:30 PM MST). We'll be at the Kayenta Township.

Hopi Cultural Center closed

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel will be closed, starting Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., until further notice. The closure is due to the insufficiency of water services and no estimated date of restoral. Propane will be available for purchase Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.