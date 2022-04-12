1 tribal firefighter killed, 2nd injured in ambulance crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community firefighter was killed and a second critically injured when their ambulance collided with a tractor-trailer rig, officials said.
Firefighter Brendon Bessee was killed and Firefighter Tyler Packer was critically injured in the wreck April 8 on State Route 87 on the tribe's reservation on the east side of metro Phoenix, tribal President Martin Harvier said in a statement
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the truck's driver had minor injuries and that the wreck occurred after the ambulance turned onto the highway while responding to a 911 call, azfamily.com reported.
Cause of the crash was under investigation, the DPS said.
Video posted by azfamily.com showed the ambulance's cab sitting upright but sheared from the rest of the vehicle.
Harvier said Bessee and Packer were recent transfers to the tribal fire department.
"Prayers are needed for the Salt River Fire Department as they navigate through this very difficult time, losing one of their own and thinking about their brother in the hospital," Harvier said.
Outside agencies were helping to answer emergency calls on the reservation, Harvier said. "They are here to help."
A procession April 9 was to take Bessee home to Globe, Arizona.
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Nation takes next steps in settlement with Tate’s Auto Group
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Where's my check?
- 1 tribal firefighter killed, 2nd injured in ambulance crash
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Nez meets with federal administration on inter-agency agreement to improve roads
- Horseshoe Bend offers a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- HGTV expands 'Home Town' franchise, features Winslow as one of its towns
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- Navajo Nation Day of Prayer service held in honor and memory of all lives lost to COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: