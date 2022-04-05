Work on Hermosa Drive bridge over I-40 to begin April 5
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Hermosa Drive Bridge over Interstate 40 in Holbrook will be rehabilitated beginning this spring by the Arizona Department of Transportation, thereby extending the life of the bridge for drivers.
The bridge will receive a new bridge deck, guardrails and barriers. The roadway approaches to the bridge will be improved as well. Drivers can expect daytime and nighttime restrictions due to the construction work. In addition, there will be periodic overnight closures of I-40 during the project.
A detour will be in place using State Route 77 (known locally as Navajo Boulevard) when the I-40 closures are in effect. Eastbound drivers will use Exit 286, proceed eastbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter eastbound I-40 at Exit 289. Westbound drivers will use Exit 289, proceed westbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter westbound I-40 at Exit 286.
I-40 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on April 5. Additional nightly closures in April include April 7-9; April 11-15; and April 18-20.
Additional overnight closures of I-40 are planned throughout the summer. Closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The project is expected to be completed by this fall.
This bridge project continues ADOT’s commitment to invest in the I-40 corridor as a vital highway for commerce. From 2016 to 2020, ADOT invested more than $275 million in the I-40 corridor.
For more information on this project, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.
Information provided by ADOT
