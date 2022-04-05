Tico Charlee takes over Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 8:11 a.m.
The Navajo Nation announced appointment of Tico Charlee as executive director of of the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Office.
Most Read
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Micro homes planned at former Navajo Generating Station site
- Horseshoe Bend offers a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Around the Rez: week of March 30
- Navajo Nation recognizes dispatchers for outstanding service and dedication to public safety
- Coconino County seeks vendors for 2022 fair
- Navajo Nation mails 110,000 hardship checks
- Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident
- Navajo Police Department responds to bomb threat at the Office of the Controller
- Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
- FAQ: What I need to know about the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance
- Native activist Leonard Peltier remains in prison after 1975 shoot-out at Pine Ridge reservation
- Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo officials consider development of commercial alfalfa farm near Winslow
- Navajo Nation completes printing and mailing Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: