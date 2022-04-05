OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

NTU student recognized in creative writing competition

Navajo Technical University continues to honor Diné culture and language, while educating for the future. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

Navajo Technical University continues to honor Diné culture and language, while educating for the future. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 7:51 a.m.

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On March 16, Tribal College Journal (TCJ) notified Navajo Technical University (NTU) creative writing student Ronnie Largo that his entry entitled “Poetry” was selected as a winner of the 2022 TCJ student creative Writing competition.

Largo will be featured in the 2022 spring edition of TCJ publication and on its website at www.tcjstudent.org.

“It was an unexpected surprise, I feel happy that my poem was selected,” Largo said describing his experience. “I couldn’t have done this without the encouragement from my instructor, Anita Roastingear, and my poem took off.”

Largo, a Marine Corps veteran, is from Thoreau, New Mexico, and is currently enrolled as a full-time student in the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program in Creative Writing and New Media at NTU.

Every year, the TCJ holds contests in student writing, art and film. All tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) can enter their students in these various competitions and the winners then get the opportunity to be featured in the TCJ print and online publication.

Roastingear is an associate professor creative writing and new media program at NTU and she said it is only one of the many programs offered at the university.

“The program provides the knowledge and skills needed to secure gainful employment in a digital environment, to publish and market creative works online, or simply to function as a full participant in this new digital age, she said.

More information about the creative writing and new Media program at NTU is available by contacting Roastingear at aroastingear@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas