NTU student recognized in creative writing competition

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On March 16, Tribal College Journal (TCJ) notified Navajo Technical University (NTU) creative writing student Ronnie Largo that his entry entitled “Poetry” was selected as a winner of the 2022 TCJ student creative Writing competition.

Largo will be featured in the 2022 spring edition of TCJ publication and on its website at www.tcjstudent.org.

“It was an unexpected surprise, I feel happy that my poem was selected,” Largo said describing his experience. “I couldn’t have done this without the encouragement from my instructor, Anita Roastingear, and my poem took off.”

Largo, a Marine Corps veteran, is from Thoreau, New Mexico, and is currently enrolled as a full-time student in the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program in Creative Writing and New Media at NTU.



Every year, the TCJ holds contests in student writing, art and film. All tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) can enter their students in these various competitions and the winners then get the opportunity to be featured in the TCJ print and online publication.

Roastingear is an associate professor creative writing and new media program at NTU and she said it is only one of the many programs offered at the university.

“The program provides the knowledge and skills needed to secure gainful employment in a digital environment, to publish and market creative works online, or simply to function as a full participant in this new digital age, she said.

More information about the creative writing and new Media program at NTU is available by contacting Roastingear at aroastingear@navajotech.edu.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University