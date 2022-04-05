Nez meets with federal administration on inter-agency agreement to improve roads

WASHINGTON — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez recently met with federal officials on an inter-agency agreement to streamline right-of-way clearance to expedite the construction of new roads and improvements on the Navajo Nation.

The president and first lady met with Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to advocate for the policy changes.

In 1948, Congress authorized the Interior secretary to oversee the right-of-way process on tribal lands, including those required for road developments.

Under current laws, tribes also have to obtain two separate environmental clearances from federal agencies to proceed with most road projects.

This process can take several years to complete, said Navajo Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith, who participated in the meeting virtually.

Under the proposed inter-agency agreement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs would transfer highway right-of-way and sources of material authority to the secretary of Transportation, acting through the Federal Highway Administration for the Tribal Transportation Program. Similar agreements could potentially be used for other right-of-way issues related to water.

Nez also highlighted the Nez-Lizer Administration’s transportation white paper titled, “Diné Atiin Bahane: Navajo Road Emergence,” which recommends seven specific federal policy changes intended to improve the Navajo Nation’s transportation system.

During the meeting with Bueeigieg, officials noted that the bipartisan infrastructure bill requires the U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Interior to work together to streamline the approval process on certain projects in Indian Country.

“Our technical experts developed the white paper last year and we are pleased that it was used within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden,” Nez said. “Our voices are being heard all the way to the White House.”

Nez said the inter-agency agreement is an idea that was previously used by the federal government to expedite infrastructure development.

“Now, we want that same process to be implemented for the Navajo Nation so we can make greater progress on road construction and improvements,” Nez said. “This is an opportunity for the Biden-Harris Administration, through the Department of the Interior and Department of Transportation, to do something extraordinary for Indian Country.”

Silversmith said during the meeting that road projects often sit idle for years while the right-of-way and environmental clearances are completed through the federal processes.

He also noted that the Navajo Nation currently has over 1,700 miles of paved roads, over 9,500 miles of dirt roads, and 180 bridges – many of which require significant improvements.

“As we move forward with the proposed inter-agency agreement for right-of-way authorities, we will continue working closely with our federal partners,” Nez said.

Nez thanked Haaland and Buttigieg for meeting and receiving the proposal. He also thanked the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs wSith the U.S. Department of Transportation, Arlando Teller, for his support and leadership at the federal level.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President