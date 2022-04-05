OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 07
Navajo Nation recognizes dispatchers for outstanding service and dedication to public safety
National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is observed April 10-16

Navajo Nation dispatchers were recognized for outstanding service and dedication to public safety by the Navajo Nation April 1. (Photo/OPVP)

Navajo Nation dispatchers were recognized for outstanding service and dedication to public safety by the Navajo Nation April 1. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 9:03 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 1, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Navajo Nation Police Department Deputy Chief Ronald Silversmith to recognize 12 Navajo Nation dispatchers within the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety for their outstanding contribution and dedication as public safety telecommunications operators.

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is observed from April 10 - 16, 2022.

Lizer said dispatchers are the unseen heroes of public safety and that they honored the 12 dispatchers and their families.

Navajo Nation dispatchers recognized for outstanding service and dedication to public safety (Photo/OPVP)

"Dispatchers are the real first responders during an emergency. They connect the conversations of terrified victims and citizens,” Lizer said. “They are the calming influence that provides the bridges of hope and safety. During the most traumatic experiences of a caller, they remember where they live, their names, what they saw and details of the incident. Then they calmly provide all that information to officers, firefighters or medics without errors or bias. Thank you for taking a job that not all can do. We pray for your mental and emotional well-being and commend your efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Navajo Nation dispatchers recognized for outstanding service and dedication to public safety (Photo/OPVP)

Silversmith awarded each dispatcher a certification of appreciation and a recognition pin for their service. The Navajo Nation faces extreme challenges and emergencies every day, but with their utmost professionalism and response, they go beyond the call to keep each of us safe, Silversmith added.

Information provided by the OPVP

