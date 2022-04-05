OFFERS
Navajo Nation recognizes April as 'Navajo Nation Sexual Awareness Month'

Navajo Nation officials and community members call attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 8:14 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 1, the Navajo Nation recognized April as "Navajo Nation Sexual Assault Awareness Month" to acknowledge victims, survivors and advocates and to increase awareness and prevention of sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual harassment in Navajo homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

The proclamation recognizes that crimes of sexual assault, rape and sexual harassment impact the mental, spiritual and physical well-being of victims, survivors and families. Sexual assaults include all sexual conduct or behavior that occurs without an individual's consent.

"During Navajo Nation Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we renew our commitment to ensure that every Navajo citizen can live a safe life without the threat and impact of sexual violence,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “The consequences of sexual assault are severe, ranging from physical, mental, and emotional trauma. Each of us plays a role in protecting those we love, including our grandparents, parents, spouses, daughters and sons. We must recommit ourselves to ending sexual violence and supporting all survivors and victims’ to begin the process of healing for families and communities.”

The proclamation states the crime of sexual assault reported to the Navajo Nation Police Department is an average of one new case every day.

The U.S. Department of Justice reported that American Indians and Alaska Natives are 2.5 times as likely to experience violent crimes and at least two times more likely to experience rape or sexual assault crimes than all other races and nationalities.

"Anyone can be a leader in preventing and ending sexual violence in the Navajo Nation. We must protect each other, especially when an accusation is made — we must believe the victims and investigate to the fullest extent,” said First Lady Phefelia Nez. “Let us be the voices of survivors and victims. Navajo women and children are sacred, and supporting and protecting each other can save many others from this violent crime. One of the strongest forms of support is demanding justice for victims and survivors and holding perpetrators accountable. Most importantly, we have to honor the bravery and advocacy of survivors and their families to end violence on the Navajo Nation.”

Information provided by OPVP

