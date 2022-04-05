OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Co. awards $50K in scholarships to NTU students

CEO of Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Mr. McClure, Navajo Technical University President Dr. Elmer Guy, NTU‘s Financial Aid manager Gary Segay and NTU‘s Financial Aid assistant Angelita Darwin. The company recently awarded $50,000 in scholarships to students. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

CEO of Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Mr. McClure, Navajo Technical University President Dr. Elmer Guy, NTU‘s Financial Aid manager Gary Segay and NTU‘s Financial Aid assistant Angelita Darwin. The company recently awarded $50,000 in scholarships to students. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 7:48 a.m.

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On March 9, Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Company awarded Navajo Technical University $50,000 for students’ scholarships.

The award was made possible by NTUs Financial Aid Manager Gary Segay, who reached out to Navajo Petroleum for a possible donation to NTU.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to apply themselves, we are continuing to create pathways and partnerships for our students to succeed,” said Dr. Elmer Guy, NTU president. “This could possibly create internship opportunities for our students.”

The award can provide students further motivation to pursue their higher education goals and the Navajo Nation Oil & Gas to provide educational material on “Helium Resource” for future endeavors.

“The donation is greatly appreciated and we are going to apply it to institution standard and possibly in tuition,” Segay said. “We will open up the scholarship to all students, not just one field; we plan to release it to our students in spring, summer and fall.”

Information provided by NTU

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas