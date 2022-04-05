Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Co. awards $50K in scholarships to NTU students
CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On March 9, Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Company awarded Navajo Technical University $50,000 for students’ scholarships.
The award was made possible by NTUs Financial Aid Manager Gary Segay, who reached out to Navajo Petroleum for a possible donation to NTU.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to apply themselves, we are continuing to create pathways and partnerships for our students to succeed,” said Dr. Elmer Guy, NTU president. “This could possibly create internship opportunities for our students.”
The award can provide students further motivation to pursue their higher education goals and the Navajo Nation Oil & Gas to provide educational material on “Helium Resource” for future endeavors.
“The donation is greatly appreciated and we are going to apply it to institution standard and possibly in tuition,” Segay said. “We will open up the scholarship to all students, not just one field; we plan to release it to our students in spring, summer and fall.”
Information provided by NTU
